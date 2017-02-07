Deaths in Kildare - February 7, 2017

Barbara Bolger (née Lawrence) - Barrack Street, Ballymore Eustace

Beloved wife of the late Jim and mother of Danny, Sharon, Mark, Siobhán, Gary and Claire. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Ros, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Laureen and Rachel, sons-in-law Frank, James and Patrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

Jean Power (née Byrne) - Orchard Park, The Curragh

Daughter of the late Kathleen and Christy Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughter Nadine, sisters Patricia, Angeline, Racheal, Kathleen, Sabrina and Wendy, brothers Christy, John and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 2pm on Monday. Reposing on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Church The Curragh Camp for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Darragh Nolan - Laraghbryan, Maynooth, Kildare

Nolan, Darragh, Laraghbryan, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, February 4, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving parents. Deeply regretted by his adoring mummy and daddy Francess and John, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4 - 8pm. Removal on Wednesday from his residence at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Make a Wish Foundation, Ireland. Donation box in church. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Josephine (Josie) Ryan (née McGarr) - Our Lady’s Place, Naas

Ryan (nee McGarr) Josephine (Josie), February 5, Our Lady’s Place, Naas. Wife of the late Sean and mother of the late Declan. Deeply regretted by her daughter, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and relatives. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Thomas (Tom) McAuley - Baybush, Straffan, Kildare

McAuley, Thomas (Tom), Baybush, Straffan, Co. Kildare, February 5, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife and sweetheart Kay, sons Mark and Ryan, daughter-in-law Gail, brother Paul, sisters Trish and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Riding For The Disabled Ireland. Donation box in church. 'Remember me as you pass by, as you are now, so once was I'

Kevin McHugh - Station Road, Kildare Town/Bailieborough, Cavan

Kevin Mc Hugh, Station Road, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare. Died Feb 3 in Naas General Hospital. Reposing at his daughter Rosemary Martin's residence, 32 Woodview, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan today, Tuesday, from 12 noon until removal Wednesday morning at 10.10am to arrive at St Anne's Church, Bailieborough for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery, Bailieborough. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.

Catherine (Kitty) Kelly (née Garrigan) - 473 Ballyshannon, Carbury

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, sons Michael, John and Noel, daughters Elizabeth, Catherine, Anne, Margaret, Jean and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Jane and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 6pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.

Maureen Burke (née Scully) - Clondalkin/Athy

Burke, nee Scully, Maureen, Clondalkin and formerly Athy, Co Kildare, February 3rd 2017, Maureen will be sadly missed be her children Greg, Michelle, Alan and David, her daughters-in-law Mary, Vicky, and Louise, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Luke, Aaron, Ryan, Jake, Niamh and Eoin. Brother Johnny, sister Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by Cremation at Newlands Crematorium, Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.