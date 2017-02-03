Deaths in Kildare - February 3, 2017

John V. McGauran - Celbridge/Drimnagh

McGauran (Celbridge and formerly of Drimnagh) February 1 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, John V., beloved husband of Joey and dear father of Sinéad, John, Emmet and Ciarán; John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, his six grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Arthur and Bill, sisters Eileen and Sheila, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (February 3) from 4:00pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 5:30pm. Funeral on Saturday morning (February 4) after 11am Mass followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

John Joe O’Driscoll - Rathconnell, Nurney/Cahersiveen, Kerry

Reposing at his residence from Thursday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Alice Flanagan - Maynooth

Flanagan, Alice, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, (aged 15 years), February 1, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, very sadly missed by her loving parents Patrick and Fiona, sisters Olivia and Roisin, brothers Sean and Patrick, grandparents John and Nancy, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 1pm, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please.

Ronan Downey - Sunnyhill, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen

Sadly missed by his loving parents Maureen and Liam, sister Sarah, girlfriend Andrea, daughter Emma, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Luke's Hospital.

Anastasia (Ciss) Jackman (née Foley) - Esker Lawns, Lucan/Donadea/ Taghmon, Wexford

Esker Lawns, Lucan, formerly of Barmony Cross, Hayestown, Taghmon, Co. Wexford and Tiermoghan, Donadea, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Parke House, Kilcock. Wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving family Ann, Joseph, Margaret and Pascal, brothers Mick and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her son Pascal's home (Tiermoghan, Donadea) on Friday (February 3) from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday (February 4) to St. John The Baptist Church, Galbally, Co. Wexford, arriving for Mass at 8pm. Burial on Sunday (February 5), after 11am Mass, in adjoining cemetery.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.