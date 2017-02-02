Deaths in Kildare - February 2, 2017

John Kirwan - St. Jude's, Brownstown, The Curragh/Gowran, Co. Kilkenny

Formerly of Lower Grange, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Brother of the Late Eleanor Kirwan. Sadly missed by his loving son Dan, daughter Joan, grandchildren Sarah, Amy and Peter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 12-30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in Church.

The deaths occured of PJ Nolan of Belgard, Kilcock on February 1. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Padraig and Tom, daughters Lelia, Dara, Cera and Aedamar, sisters, sons in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. PJ will be reposing at his family home this Thursday evening from 6pm until 10pm with rosary at 8pm and on Friday from 10am with removal at 6.30pm to arrive in St Coca's Church, Kilcock for funeral prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 midday followed by burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. All equiries to Declan O Neill 087 2660038.

