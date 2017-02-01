Deaths in Kildare - February 1, 2017

Mary Henrietta (Hetty) Sparkes (née Snow) - Naas/Kells

Sparkes (nee Snow) Mary Henrietta (Hetty) January 30, Naas and Kells. Died peacefully after a short illness in her 100th year. Wife of the late Frederick (Freddy). Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Daphne, Jean and Freda, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caring staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Prayers at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas at 10am prior to removal to St. David’s Church, Main St., Naas for Funeral Service on Thursday, February 2, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Maudlin’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only.

Mary Reidy (née Foxe) - Main Street, Celbridge/ Robertstown

Formerly of Mylerstown, Robertstown, wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Geraldine, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Maynooth Community Unit, deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Micéal, Fergal, Maura, Olwyn, Paul and Eileen, sisters Martha, Pat and Teresa, brother Mikie, grandchildren Mark, Sean, Alan, David, Jack, Brian and Lucy, great-grandchildren Sebbie and Oscar, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and many friends. Reposing at her daughter Maura's home (8 The Court, Wolstan Haven, Celbridge) on Wednesday (February 1) from 4pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday (February 2) at 11am to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery.

Maureen O’Connell (née Byrne) - Southill, Nenagh/Castledermot

ormerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, (peacefully), at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and infant sons John and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne, Mary, Dolores (Dee), Noirín, Gerri and Brigella, sons Tim and Tom, sister Anne (Healy), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to Kilruane Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, please.

William (Billy) Norton - Blackrath, Curragh/ Grangecon

Norton, William (Billy), Blackrath, The Curragh and late of Grangecon, January 31, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, after a short illness. Predeceased by his loving wife Enie. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Ger, Rose and Trish, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his daughter Trish's residence, Blackrath, The Curragh, from 12am on Wednesday, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Margaret (Peggy) Maher - Belview, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal is on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Jonathan Malone - Cluain Ard, Arklow/ Kildare Town

Peacefully at home in the tender care of his devoted wife and family. Beloved husband of Clare (nee Bulman), adored father of Amy and Emily, cherished son of John and Lavinia and much loved brother of Jackie, Richard, Bobby and Shane. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, parents, brothers, sister, mother-in-law Lily, father-in-law Dinny, brother-in-law Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Arklow from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30 to St.’s Mary and Peter’s Church arriving for Mass at 10 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St Gabriel’s Cemetery.

