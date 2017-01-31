Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Margaret (Peggy) Maher - Belview, Athy



The death has occurred of Margaret Maher of Belview, Athy. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy onTuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Paul Cochrane - Celbridge

The death has occurred of Paul Cochrane, late of Celbridge and of North Strand, Dublin, peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin following a long illness. Beloved husband to Blathnáid, father of David, Sinéad, Aisling and Ciarán and brother to Marie. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Jen, sons-in-law Stephen and Damien, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Removal to Newland’s Cross Crematorium on Wednesday afternoon arriving for a celebration of Paul’s life at 2.15pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent De Paul.

Mary Reidy (née Foxe) - Celbridge/Robertstown

The death has occurred of Mary Reidy, née Foxe, of Main Street, Celbridge and formerly of Mylerstown, Robertstown.

Wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Geraldine, she passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Maynooth Community Unit. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Micéal, Fergal, Maura, Olwyn, Paul and Eileen, sisters Martha, Pat and Teresa, brother Mikie, grandchildren Mark, Sean, Alan, David, Jack, Brian and Lucy, great grandchildren Sebbie and Oscar, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Joseph (Joe) Walsh - Monasterevin/Carbury

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Walsh, of Monasterevin and formerly of Ballyhegan, Carbury. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, at 11am in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin with burial afterwards in Derrinturn Cemetery.