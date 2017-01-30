Deaths in Kildare - January 30, 2017

Seamus Campbell - Newbridge/The Curragh

Formerly of The Curragh and Bournemouth. After a long illness Seamus has passed away peacefully at Forest Holme Hospice, Poole, Dorset, on Thursday January 19. Sadly missed by his wife Teri, sons Shaun and Jody, daughters Natasha and Hayley, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family and friends. Mass on Saturday, February 11, at 12 o'clock in St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp. Burial of ashes afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mary McDemott (née Moran) - St. Brigid's Terrace, Naas

Beloved wife of the late Charles and loving mother of Eileen, Liam, Maureen, Cathal and Belinda. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Monday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.20am arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

