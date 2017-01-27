Deaths in Kildare - January 27, 2017

Kathleen Cassidy (née Dowd) - Beaufield Lawns, Maynooth/Ballinasloe

Cassidy (nee Dowd), Beaufield Lawns, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Camderry, Toomard, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, January 26, suddenly at James Connoly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, Kathleen. Deeply regretted by Patsy, her loving son Padraig, daughters Kathrina, Lorraine, Deirdre, Fiona and Collete, brothers Tommy, John, Martin, Dermot and Peter, sister Bridie, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St.Vincent De Paul and Breast Cancer Ireland.

Paddy Callanan - Kilmurray, Enfield

Suddenly in Luton, England. Deeply regretted by his brothers Ollie, Mick and Val, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. All enquiries to Paul O'Neill Funeral Director 0861589560. Funeral will take place in Ireland.

