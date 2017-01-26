Deaths in Kildare - January 26, 2017

John O’Hagan - Barrogstown, Maynooth

O'Hagan, John, Barrogstown, Maynooth, January 24, peacefully following a short illness at St.Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Deeply regretted by his loving son Clive, daughter Suzanne, brother David, sister Therese, sister-in-law Grainne, brother-in-law Owen, daughter-in-law Fiona, ex wife Ruth, grandsons Niall, Oisin and Aidan, dear friend Jean, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, arriving for 12 noon funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St.Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

Kathleen (Kay) O’Boyle (née Byrne) - Leixlip, Kildare

O’Boyle (nee Byrne), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) January 25 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Kathleen (Kay), beloved wife of the late Fergus and dear mother of Eamon, Colm, Gráinne and the late Mark. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Darragh, Shauna, Callan, Maeve, Emily, Senan, Aoibhe, Lisa, Stacey and Dean, great-grandsons Dean and Adam, sisters, brothers, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 4.00pm to 9.00pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Blanchardstown Hospital Society.

Raymond (Ronnie) Morris - Killinagh, Carbury

At Naas General Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, mother Phyllis, brothers Noel, James, William, Gabriel, John and Eugene, Anne's daughters Tina, Raeltine and Joanie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his Home on Wednesday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 1.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Friday morning please.

Rose McGlynn (née Colgan) - Clondalkin, Dublin/Donadea

McGlynn, (née Colgan), Rose, (Clondalkin and late of Donadea, Co. Kildare) January 24, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Lisheen Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Hugh and dear mother of Gerry, Hugo, Declan, Maureen, Adrienne, Seán, Barry, Emer, Sineád and Ken; she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends . Reposing at Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole on Thursday , January 26 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 27 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Rathcoole arriving for 11 o’c Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght – 01 451 6701.

Sheila Keegan (née Crone) - Bawnogues, Straffan, Kildare

Keegan (nee Crones), Sheila (Nans), Bawnogue, Straffan, Co. Kildare, January 25, peacefully, at Larchfield Nursing Home. Relict of William and deeply regretted by her loving son Liam, daughter-in-law Freda, grandchildren Graham, Daragh and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10:30am to St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

