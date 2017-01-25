Deaths in Kildare - January 25, 2017

Michael Jordan - Ashgrove Park, Naas

Jordan Michael, January 24, Ashgrove Park, Naas, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons, Bob and Austin, daughter Jacinta, grandchildren Daniel, Lily and Lucy, son-in-law Padraig, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

John (Johnny) Gordon - 'The Thatch', Ballymore Eustace

Late of "The Thatch", Ballymore Eustace and 53B Robert Street, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Sadly missed by his loving partner Ann, brother Eddie, sisters Margaret, Patricia, Anne and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his sister Margaret Gordon Lambing's home in Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace on Wednesday from 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace followed by Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

Mary Barry (née O'Donnell) - Castlegregory, Kerry/Straffan

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Very sadly missed by her daughters Cathy and Fiona, son Eoghan, brother Fr. Gene, sons-in-law Leonard and Tom, daughter-in-law Norma, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, Aisling, Shane, Orla, John, Cara, Emma, Jack and Sarah and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Castlegregory on Wednesday from 5.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, Tralee.

