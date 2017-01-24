Deaths in Kildare - January 24, 2017

Geraldine (Pip) White - Celbridge, Kildare

White, Celbridge on January 19 suddenly, Geraldine (Pip), dear mother of Trevor, Christopher, Simone and Dylan. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road Celbridge on Sunday evening. Removal on Monday morning on January 23 from Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Eilish Whelan - Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy/Ballsbridge/Laois

Formerly Northumberland Road, Dublin and Mountbrook, Barrowhouse, Laois. Peacefully at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Whelan residence, Ballinree, Barrowhouse, Athy today, Friday, from 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Nolan - Bohergoy House, Maddenstown, Curragh

Predeceased by his wife Joanie and brother Owen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his son Patrick, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Tracy, Michael, John and Mark, great grandchildren Seán and Cian, brothers Pat and Ned, daughter-in-law Ario, son-in-law Eric, extended family and friends. Reposing at home in Bohergoy House on Saturday January 21. Removal was on Sunday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Patrick Tidd - Ballymany Cottages, Newbridge

At home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, son Simon, daughters Laura and Maria, sons in law Terry and Andrew, daughter in law Sharon, grandchildren Neil, Katelyn, Denver, Erin, Dawson and Olivia, sisters Kathleen and Maura, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Christy and Decky. Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Friends of Saint James' Hospital". Donations box in church.

Elizabeth (Babs) Fitzpatrick - Lower Main Street, Kilcullen

Fitzpatrick, Elizabeth (Babs), Lower Main Street, Kilcullen on January 20. Peacefully in her 100th year at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late George. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and George, daughters Marie, Ailis and Lourde, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Sunday until the conclusion of prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10 30am to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Bridget, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Abbey Cemetery.

Annie (Nan) Duggan (née Mahony) - Stepaside, The Curragh, Kildare

Duggan, Annie (Nan), (née Mahony), Stepside, The Curragh, January 21 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving sons Sean, Seamus, Gerard, daughters-in-law, Ann, Pauline, Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her Home from 3pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St.Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Janet Ryan (Formerly Daly) (née Drennan) - Whitecastle Lawns, Athy/Emly, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. Reposing at her son Richard Daly's residence, Paudeenourstown, Athy today, Sunday, from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Wayne O'Neill - Cloneen, Clogh, Castlecomer/Athy

(Formerly Townspark, Athy) Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy tomorrow Tuesday from 10am with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Michael Dominic O'Connor -Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Retired C. Q. M. S. The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elaine, daughter Karen, sons Michael and Steven, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren, brother Christy, sister Dolly, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 6pm on Tuesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to "St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey". Donations box in church.

Thomas O’Connor - Newbridge

Late of Navan. Peacefully, after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital under the wonderful care of the renal and I.C.U. staff. Special thanks to Ronan in I.C.U. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Joanne and son David, sisters Maureen and Colette, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Tuesday, January 24, from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am to Newbridge College Church arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.

Eileen Murnane (née Byrne) - Leixlip/Palmerstown

Murnane, (Nee Byrne), (Leixlip and formerly of Palmerstown) January 23 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary’s Community Nursing Unit, Phoenix Park. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Colm (Liam) and dear mother of Liam, Catherine, Pat, Margaret, Gerald, Fintan and Terry, Sadly missed by her loving family, 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday evening arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

Maudie (Eileen) Maher (Kelly) - Robertstown, Kildare

Maher (Kelly), Maudie (Eileen), Robertstown, Co. Kildare, January 22nd 2017, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at St.Vincent’s hospital, Athy. Deeply regretted by the staff at St.Vincent’s hospital, her friend Josie, aunt Nellie Kelly (Robertstown) and relatives. Reposing at St.Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.50am to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Lenehan (née Lynch) - Oldcourt, Carbury

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the matron and staff of Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad. Wife of the late Oliver, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Josephine, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Robert and Avril, brother Brendan, sisters Annie, Brigid and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Josephine's house (Oldcourt, Carbury) from 5pm on Tuesday evening with removal at 7.00pm, arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Margaret (Gretta) Jackson - Leixlip, Kildare

Jackson, Margaret (Gretta) (Leixlip) January 22 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Deeply regretted by her relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Connolly - Ballyroan, Dublin/Celbridge

Peacefully, in the care of his wife and family, at home, Patrick (Pat), beloved husband of Bridie, dear father of Bernadette, Peter, Eamonn and Kevin and loving grandfather of Aifric, Finn, Gavin, Oisin and Diarmuid. He was also a loving grandfather to Linda and Elaine; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter and their spouses and partners Anne-Marie, Berndt, Jill and Julia, grandchildren, niece June, cousins Pam and Peg, relatives, his wonderful extended family and all his neighbours and friends. He goes to meet his long departed parents and his beloved siblings, Sr. Anna, Sr. Essie, Maggie, Mary, Peter, Fr. Eddie and his other departed aunts and cousins. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving at 9.45am for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

