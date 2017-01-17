Deaths in Kildare - January 17, 2017

Bernadette O’Keeffe (formerly Quinn) (née White) - 27 Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy

Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Angela Burke (née Finn) - Aylemore Road, Newcastle/ Kildare Town/ Westport

Burke (nee Finn), Angela, Aylemore Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin and late of Kildare Town and Westport, Co Mayo, January 15, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm with rosary at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Finians Church, Newcastle for 11am funeral mass followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

Carmel Byrne (née Birchall) - Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin / Santry, Dublin / Johnstown, Kildare

Byrne (neé Birchall) Carmel (formerly of Bunratty Road, Coolock, Woodlawn Rise, Santry and Johnstown, Co. Kildare) January 14, (peacefully) in Raheny Community Nursing Home, Springdale Road surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Christy; very sadly missed by her children Audrey, Caroline, Christine, Christopher, Mark, Gregory and Pierce, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Monica, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Tuesday between 2 o'clock and 6 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday, 18th January, to St. Joseph the Worker Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 11 o'clock Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Raheny Community Nursing Home, Springdale Road.

Dan Carr - Clonfert, Maynooth/Cappawhite, Tipperary

Carr, Dan, Clonfert, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Glengar, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, January 15, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Ronan, Donal, Seamus, Kevin and Noel, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Christina, Karen and Johanna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Alice Clarke (née Hughes) - Barrettstown Lawns, Newbridge

Mother of the late Rosaleen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Barry, daughters Karen, Jean, Lisa and Naomi, son-in-law Keith, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing that her family home from 4pm on Wednesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for the Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Michael (Mick) Fennell - Abbeyleix/Naas

Fennell Michael (Mick), January 16, Abbeyleix,. St Patrick’s Tce., Naas and Decoy Lodge, Caragh Rd., Naas. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Paul, Derek, Simon and Conor, grandchildren Ciara, Roisin, Niamh, Clodagh and Dexter, brother Noel,sisters Ann, Eileen, Christina, Marion, Elizabeth and Josephine, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, Portlaoise and Community Care Team, Abbeyleix. Donation Box in Church.

Sheila Grinstead (née Carew) - Millicent Road, Clane/Drimnagh

Grinstead (nee Carew), Sheila, Millicent Road, Clane, and late of Drimnagh on January 16 peacefully, after a short illness, at St. James' Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Agnes Holohan - Wheatfield, Straffan

Holohan, Agnes, Wheatfield, Straffan, Co Kildare, January 15, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, deeply regretted by her loving sisters Lilly and Alice, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at Maynooth Community Care Unit on Tuesday from 3pm followed by removal at 4.15 pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge at 5pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Maynooth Community Care Unit. Donation box in church.

John (Jackie) Loughman - Artane/Kildare Town

Loughman John (Jackie) (Artane, Dublin and formerly of Kildare Town, Co. Kildare) January 16 (peacefully) in the care of his family at home. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and loving father to the late Eamonn, the late John and the late Niamh; very sadly missed his children Eoin, Elaine, Andrew and Anne, sons-in-law Vincent and Stephen, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Wednesday, family will be in attendance between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Thursday, January 19, to The Church of the Nativity, Beaumont arriving for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Seamus Malone - The Corner house Bar, Cloughjordan/Caragh

Late of Yeomanstown, Caragh, Co. Kildare. (Peacefully) at Marie and Peter's Home Monaleen, Castletroy Co. Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (Dowling) and brother Stephen, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at SS.Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the church grounds.

Anna McGrath - Late of St. Joseph's Road, Naas/Dublin

McGrath Anna on January 14, Late of St. Joseph's Road, Naas, Co.Kildare and Dublin. Peacefully at Mill Lane Nursing Home Naas, where she lived with her sister Teresa Harvey and received great care from their staff and Dr. Keogh. Sadly missed by her sister Teresa, nephews Kieron and Ferghal and sister-in-law Shelia, her friends and neighbours in Naas and her former colleagues in Aer Lingus. Reposing at Mill Lane Nursing Home, Naas, on Monday 16th Jan. from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.