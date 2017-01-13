Deaths in Kildare - January 13, 2017

Richard (Dick) Burke - Hollywood Park, Naas

Burke Richard (Dick), January 11, Hollywood Park, Naas and late Kildare County Council. Brother of the late Michael and Joey. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughter Gillian, son Dermot, grandchildren Clodagh, Robert and Liam, daughter-in-law Jennifer, brother Chris, sisters Sr. Mary Lazerian, Mary and Colette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas on Friday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Maudlin’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only. House private please.

William (Willie) O’Connor - Leixlip/Clondalkin

O’Connor, Leixlip and formerly of Rowlagh, Clondalkin on January 11 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, William (Willie), beloved husband of Antoinette and dear father of Michelle, Lorraine and the late Liam and a devoted and cherished grandfather of Mickaela, Francesca, Cian and Sean; Willy will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, Michelle’s partner Alan, sisters Christina, Ann, Margaret and Bridget, brothers Martin, Tony and Thomas, mother-in-law Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Friday, January 13, from 9 am until 2:30pm with family in attendance from 1:30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, January 14, to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. House Private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Yvonne Slaughter (née Ryan) - Sallins/Thurles

Slaughter (nee Ryan), Yvonne, Sallins and late of Thurles, January 8, tragically. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, daughter Eabhe, son Gavin, father Martin, mother-in-law Mary, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday from 4 - 7pm, with rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.