Deaths in Kildare - January 11, 2017

Bernedette (Ettie) Sherry (née Hiney) - Ballivor, Halverstown, Kilcullen/Naas

Sherry (nee Hiney) Bernedette (Ettie) January 10 2017, formerly of Ballivor, Halverstown, Kilcullen and Naas. Wife of the late Tony and sister of the late Paddy and Carmel (Ryan) deeply regretted by her daughter Elizabeth Myra, sons Stephen and Aidan, grandaughters Mia and Georgia, brothers Pierce and Jimmy, sister Gertie, daughters-in-law Carole and Mary Pat, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Loman’s Cemetery, Trim, Co. Meath.

Ann Tynan (née Delaney) - Copper Beach, Jamestown, Ballybrittas/Monasterevin

Formerly Coole Monasterevin, Ann passed away at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family Eamonn, Catherine, Anne and Bernadette , grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday with Removal at 6:30pm arriving The Church of the Secret Heart Rath at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon .Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

