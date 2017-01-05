Deaths in Kildare - January 5, 2017

Jimmy Curran - Punchestown, Naas, Kildare

Curran, Jimmy, January 4, late Punchestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Patrick (Paddy) Curtin - Leixlip/Farranfore, Kerry

Curtin, Patrick (Paddy) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lahern, Farranfore, Co. Kerry) January 4th 2017 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Maura and dear father of Bríd, Tim, Padraig, Anne-Marie, Diarmuid, Niall, Shane and Aisling; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Christine, Breed, Eilish and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Phyllis Dowling (née O'Connell) - Ballybarney, Ballytore, Kildare

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Naas General Hospital, after tender and loving care from the staff of Clover Lodge, Athy, Co. Kildare. Phyllis, beloved wife of John Dowling, Ballybarney. Sadly missed by her brother Terry and sister Tessy, her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, and her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in her residence on Thursday, January 5 from 6pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm and removal Friday morning at 10.30am to Ss Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, arriving for requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Bosco ( J.B. ) Kearney - Rathbride Abbey, Kildare Town, Kildare

Late of Durrow Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12. Formerly employed at National Art and Design, Thomas St. Dublin. Passed away peacefully in Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ann. Sadly missed by his sons Gerard and John, daughter Ann- Marie, Gerard's partner Denise, son-in-law Matthew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Ann-Marie's home in Rathbride Abbey on Friday, January 6 from 3pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10 o'clock to St. Agnes' Church, Crumlin, arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Sean Logan - Ballinakill, Carbury

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry this Thursday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.45pm arriving to the Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen McLoughlin (née Manning) - Celbridge/Ballyferriter, Kerry

McLoughlin (Nee Manning) (Celbridge and formerly of Ballyferriter West, Co. Kerry) January 3 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Maureen, beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy), dear mother of Maria, Cliona and the late Padraic and baby Mary, a devoted grandmother to Thomas, Katie, Joseph and Isabel, daughter of the late Michael and Liza and sister of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Mike, sister Eileen, brother Paud, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Friday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.