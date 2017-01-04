Deaths in Kildare - January 4, 2017

Margaret O’Hara (née Byrne) - Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge/Roscommon

O'Hara, Margaret, ( nee Byrne ), Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Co. Roscommon. January 3 ( peacefully ) at Naas Hospital with her loving family by her side, sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, children Theresa, Geraldine, Michael and Brendan, son-in-law , daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy funeral home from 3pm on Thursday with prayers that evening at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge for 11ammass, funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mary Brilly (née Tracey) - Courtown Road, Kilcock/Maynooth

Formerly of Moyglare Road, Maynooth. Peacefully following a long illness at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seamus and loving mother of the late baby James and Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family and extended family. Reposing at her home on Wednesday, January from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Joseph's cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning please. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in Church

Sean Fox - Parsonstown, Carbury

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, family: John, Mickey, Jimmy, Jane and Mary, grandchildren, brothers Paud and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry from 7.15pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing from 4.30pm on Wednesday with removal at 6.00pm, arriving to Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget (Bid) Murphy (née Dunne) - 1240 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin

Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Tina, Sarah, Carol, Julie, Christine and Linda, brothers Paddy and Joe, sisters Olive ,Teresa and Bet, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at her daughter Tina Buckley's residence Clogheen Monasterevin on Wednesday from 4 pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:15am arriving SS Peter and Paul Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery.

Mary Rogan - Allenview Heights, Newbridge

Rogan, Mary, (nee Flood), Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Co.Kildare, and late of Ballysax, The Curragh, January 3, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital . Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Vincent Talbot - Dara Park, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, daughters Margaret, Catherine, Suzanne and Maria, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Wednesday, January 4 from 3pm with rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to the Carmelite Church, Kildare, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

