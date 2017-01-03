Deaths in Kildare - January 3, 2017

Margaret 'Peggy' Molloy (née Bell) - Millbridge, Booleigh, Nurney

Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Martin Horgan (senior) - Avondale Drive, Kilcullen/Curragh

Horgan, Martin (Senior), Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of the Miltary Police, The Curragh Camp. January 1, (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital, in the arms of his loving wife Bernadette and his 7 children by his side. Sadly missed by his wife, children Sharon, Jason, Niall, Martin, Mollie, Paul and Susan, sons-in-law William, Derek and partners, 15 grandchildren, sister Pam, brother John, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St.Brigid's Church The Curragh for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital, Donations box in the Church.

Ann Ryan (née Kerwick) - Cloran and formerly of The Sycamores, Kilkenny City/Ballymore Eustace

Ryan (nee Kerwick) (Cloran, Kilkenny and formerly of The Sycamores, Kilkenny and Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare) January 1, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny, Ann, beloved wife of the late Kevin, sadly missed by her sorrowing nephew and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends.Rosary and Vigil Prayers on Tuesday evening (January 3) at 7pm in Johnston's Funeral Home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Two Mile House Cemetery, Co. Kildare.

