Deaths in Kildare - January 2, 2017

Sean (Jack) Brett - French Furze, Kildare Town

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare on Monday, 2nd January, from 4.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for 11.00am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

John Burns - Ryecourt, Farnanes, Cork / Curragh, Kildare

Burns (Ryecourt, Farnanes, Co. Cork and late of Lumville, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - Jan. 1, 2017 (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff of Cahereen Nursing Home, Macroom. John, beloved partner of Rosaleen Tonson Rye, brother of T.P. Burns and Stella, predeceased by his brother Jimmy; sadly missed by his nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fitz-Gerald's Funeral Home, Macroom from 6pm this Monday evening with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, Cloughduv. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Ryecourt Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only.

Liam Callan - 'Wayside', Ardreigh, Athy

(Peacefully, at home) . Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Tim and Michael, daughters Ellie and Catherine, sisters Margaret, Eileen and Nora, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Catherine, grand-children Liam, Kate and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm tomorrow, Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kildangan Cemetery.

Carmel Mason (formerly Williams) (née Telford) - Mt. Brown, Kilmainham/Newbridge

Mason (formerly Williams) (nee Telford), Carmel (Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mt. Brown, Kilmainham). December 31 (peacefully) after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Tom and the late Seamus, loving mother of Stephanie, Margaret and Liz and loving step-mother of Carl, Sheila, Nora and Tomás. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Wednesday from 2pm until 5pm. Funeral on Thursday after 10am Mass in St. James's Church, James's Street to Palmerstown Cemetery.

Valerie Meagher - Johnstown, Naas

Valerie Meagher, Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kildare, December 30, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Eithne. Deeply regretted by her loving father Eamon, sister Laura, nieces Deirdre and Caroline, brother-in-law Geoffrey, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas, tomorrow, Monday, from 3 o'clock with removal at 5.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Kill, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass in Kill at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial In St Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Anne Brennan (née Dooley)

St Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town/Newbridge

Anne Brennan (nee Dooley) of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow and formerly of Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Co Kildare passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on December 30 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and much loved mother of Tom and Liam. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, sister Madge, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 4pm on Sunday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10am to St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, Co Kildare arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Josie Carroll (née Judge) - Chapel Gate, Allenwood

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tommie and mother of the late Bill. Sadly missed by her loving sons Joe, Mick and Tommie, daughters Breda, Peg, Kathleen, Marian, Cyrilla and Thomasina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew Tony, sister-in-law Nora, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her son Tommie and daughter-in-law Cathy's residence from 2pm (Sunday) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Davis - Celbridge/Chapelizod

Davis (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Chapelizod, Dublin and ex Blacksmith Dublin Corporation, Stanley St.) December 31st., 2016 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of Patricia (Patsy) Née Smith and dear father of Thomas, Ian, Trish, and Stephanie; deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Lorraine, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday morning (3rd January) from 10.00 o’c with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, Mater Hospital.

Nancy (Ann) Fitzpatrick (née O'Leary) - Inchacooley, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Majella, Ann, and Michael.Predeceased by her brother Billy . Deeply regretted by her loving family. sons in law, Niall and Paul, daughter in law Elaine. grandchildren, Conor, Barry, Glen, Gavin, Serena, Graham, and Jill, sisters in law, brothers Hughie and Jimmy Eileen and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and on Monday from 11:00am untill 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:15am to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11:00am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Seamus Maguire - Timahoe East, Donadea

​Maguire, Seamus, Timahoe East, Donadea, December 30 peacefully at Tallaght hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, son Liam, daughters Edel and Rosalynn, brother Paddy, grandchildren Emily, Oisin, Fiachra, Daniel, Zachary and Callum, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's funeral home, Prosperous from 4pm on Sunday January 1 with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10:15am to St.Benignus' Church, Staplestown arriving for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery.

Esther 'Ettie' O’Brien (née Bell) - Fontstown, Athy, Kildare

Reposing at her family home tomorrow, Sunday, from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday morning. Burial afterwards in Fontstown Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

Mary Egan (née Kelly) - Belan Avenue, Moone, Athy/ Moone

Reposing at her residence from 6pm today, Friday with Rosary there at 8pm tomorrow (Saturday) evening. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ita Hickey - Narraghmore

Ita Hickey, late of Narraghmore, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home in her 95th year. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, brother Joe, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, brother-in-law Benny, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of S.S. Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa King (née St Ledger) - Glendale Meadows, Leixlip

Wife of the late Gerald. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Therese and Francoise, son Gerald, grandchildren Evan, Maisy, Emily, Abigail, Dylan and Daniel, daughter in law Rosemary, sons in law Alan and Aaron, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carroll and O'Neill Funeral Home,Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge on Monday, January 2, from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral prayers on Tuesday January 3 at 10am with removal at 10.30am to The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Bohernebreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to The Donkey Sanctury, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Dympna (Dee) Millar (nee Fitzpatrick) - Orchard Park, Curragh

Miller (Nee Fitzpatrick) Orchard Park, Curragh December 30 (Peacefully at her home) Dympna (Dee), mother of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, children Bridget, John, David, Joseph, Mark, Francis, Edel, Andy and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 1pm on Sunday with prayers that evening at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, the Curragh, for 11am Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private on Monday morning please.