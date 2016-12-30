Deaths in Kildare, December 30, 2016

John (Sean) Stanley - Clongorey, Newbridge

Stanley, John (Sean), Clongorey, Newbridge and late of Leinster St., Athy. December 24, (peacefully) at his Home. Sadly missed by his loving sons Brendan and Michael, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Brian, Megan, Sarah-Anne, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy 's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3 o'c on Thursday, with Removal that evening at 5.45pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St.Joseph's, Caragh for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11pm on Friday with Burial afterwards in Barretstown Cemetery.

Mary Haslam (née Kenny) - Ticknevin, Carbury

Mother of the late Michael, after an illness peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas General Hospital, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, daughters Ellen, Tessie, Lily and Sharon, son John, grandchildren Daniel, Courtney, Harry, Katie, Jack, Michael, Nathan and Jamie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 from 2pm each day with Rosary each evening at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 31 at 1.30pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn, Carbury. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Edward Farrell - Late of Tully East, Maddenstown, Curragh

Ex Army Cpl. Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Friday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Fran Bright (née Swan) - Highfield Park, Kilcock

Suddenly at her residence. Fran, beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving mother of Linda and Helen, grandmother of Luke, Adam, Ryan, Kayla and Hazel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Tom, sister Catherine, brother Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. House strictly private thereafter, please. Removal on Friday at 11am to St. Coca's Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Patricia (Patsy) Lavelle (née Manning) - Ballymany Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Lavelle (Nee Manning) Ballymany Park, Newbridge, December 29 (peacefully at her residence) Patricia (Patsy), dear wife of the late Col. Pat. Greatly missed by her children Breda, David, Paraic, Sally, Brian, Paul and Rory, her 22 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters Connie and Sally, brothers Paddy and Winston, daughters-in-law Margaret,Susan Risa, Simone and Margaret, Sally's partner Mick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Jane O’Connor (née Finlay) - Barrington Court, Prosperous, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare

O' Connor (née Finlay), Jane, Barrington Court, Prosperous and late of Monasterevin, December 29, peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving children David, Gillian, Susan, Mark and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

