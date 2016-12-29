Deaths in Kildare - December 29, 2016

John (Sean) Stanley - Clongorey, Newbridge, and late of Leinster St, Athy.

On 24th December (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving sons Brendan and Michael, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Brian, Megan, Sarah-Anne, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3pm today, Thursday, with removal this evening at 5.45pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St Joseph's, Caragh for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in Barretstown Cemetery.

Mary Haslam - (née Kenny) - Ticknevin, Carbury



Mother of the late Michael, after an illness peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, daughters Ellen, Tessie, Lily and Sharon, son John, grandchildren Daniel, Courtney, Harry, Katie, Jack, Michael, Nathan and Jamie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30, from 2pm each day with Rosary each evening at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 31 at 1.30pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn, Carbury. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Edward Farrell - Tully East, Maddenstown, Curragh



Ex Army Cpl. Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Friday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Fran Bright (née Swan) - Highfield Park, Kilcock



Suddenly at her residence. Fran, beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving mother of Linda and Helen, grandmother of Luke, Adam, Ryan, Kayla and Hazel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Tom, sister Catherine, brother Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today, Thursday, from 5pm to 8pm with rosary at 7.30pm. House strictly private thereafter, please. Removal on Friday at 11am to St. Coca's Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.