Deaths in Kildare - December 28, 2016

Maureen Murphy (née Moran) - Coollattin Road, Carnew/Nurney

Maureen Murphy ( née Moran ) Coollattin Road, Carnew and formerly Nurney who passed away peacefully at Middletown House Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, who gratefully appreciate the excellent care extended to her by the management and staff. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ben, daughters Maura and Ann, sons Séamus and John, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and wide circle of friends. Maureen will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home Carnew today, Christmas Day, from 3.00pm to 7.00pm and tomorrow, Monday, from 2.00pm to 6.00pm with removal to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Carnew, arriving for 6.15pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Tomacork Cemetery. Enquiries to McCrea Funeral Directors 087 - 2888981.

Michael Wall - 24 Chanterlands, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his wife Moya, family Colm, Eithne, Niall, Conor and Ann-Marie, brothers Jimmy and Eamon, sons-in-law Martin and Russel, daughters-in-law Sue, Sheila and Ruth, sister-in-law, grand-children Aidan, Alex, Shane, Sophie, Cara, Lilly-Ann, Elana, Rory and Eleanor, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Monday, December 26 from 5pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Niall Power Smith - Ballymore Eustace

Power Smith, Niall, December 25. In his 88th year. Beloved husband of Sonia. Dearly loved father of Parsley, Mandy, Bella, Chris, Niall, Sarah and Emily. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, daughters' partners, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family funeral service.

Veronica Bradley (née Dooley) - Foxhill, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughter Jackie, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Monday from 7pm with rosary there on Tuesday evening at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Rita Thompson (née Keogh) - Old Greenfield, Maynooth/Ballymore Eustace

Thompson (nee Keogh), Rita, Old Greenfield, Maynooth and late of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, December 27th 2016, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit. Beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerard, David and Johnnie, daughters Annemarie and Rita, sons in law Brian and Patrick, daughter in law Tina, brother in law Pat, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 6pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit for the wonderful care that they gave to Rita.

Catherine (Sadie) McCarthy (née Cleary) - Leixlip/ Cork

McCarthy (Née Cleary), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cork) December 26th, 2016 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Medical Clinic. Catherine (Sadie), beloved wife of Dan and dear mother of Finbarr, Donal and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Garry and Ed, grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca, Aisling, Oisín, Luke, Shane and Grace, daughters-in-law Carmel and Sheila, sisters-in-law Claire and Rita, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Wednesday evening (December 28) from 5:30pm with removal to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon (29th. December) at 1pm followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Roger Killeen - Leixlip/Phibsboro

Killeen, Roger, December 25 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Mary and adored father of Mary, Deirdre, Nuala, Susan, Paul, Aoife, Laura, Ciara and Donal and cherished grandfather of Charlie, Liam, Caitlin, Aisling, Aoibh, Adah-Rose, Gordon and Erin. Sadly missed by his loving siblings Jerry, Proinnsias, Sr. Mary (Kenya), Sheila, Margaret, Katherine and Patricia and their families, Greatly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and members of the Young families, colleagues and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Wednesday evening (28th. December) from 3pm with removal to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (December 29) at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul, Leixlip.

Mary Ellen Brigid Gray (née Dempsey) - Sandy Hill, Carlow Road, Ardreigh, Athy

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Philip, son Neville, daughter Sylvia, daughter-in-law, grand-children, relatives and friends. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy at 11am on Friday 30th December followed by burial afterwards in Fontstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Sightsavers Ireland.

Tom Flood - St. Anne's Church Road, Athy and formerly Railway Hotel, Leinster St., Athy

Peacefully surrounded by his family, sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his sons Tom, Sean, Conor and Gary, beloved grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home from 5pm Thursday evening with recital of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, on Friday at 12.30pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Followed by burial in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy. House private on Friday morning please.

Nancy Dunne (née Kavanagh) - Avondale, Leixlip/Kilmacanogue

Dunne (nee Kavanagh), Nancy, Avondale, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow, Dec. 27th 2016, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late James, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Paula, son Justin, daughter-in-law Kevina, Paula's partner Aaron, 5 grandsons, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Maynooth Community Care Unit on Wednesday from 5 - 8pm, with rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of St. Charles de Borromeo, Confey for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Confey cemetery.