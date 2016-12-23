Deaths in Kildare - December 23, 2016

Olive Lacey (née Lynch) Rush/Templeogue, Dublin/Maynooth

Lacey, Olive (Nee Lynch), (TLC Maynooth, Kildare and formerly of Rush and Templeogue, Dublin) December 21 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late Pat, dear mother of Jackie (Hearne), Elaine (Spillane) and Jean (Coyle), devoted grandmother to Michelle, Emma, Aishling, Conor, Stephen, Éilís, Emily, Conor, Hannah and Adam and sister of Doreen, Liam and the late Phyllis. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Robert, Dominic and Ciaran, grandchildren, sister, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, many cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at TLC Maynooth on Friday evening (Dec 23rd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth on Saturday morning (December 24) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Michael (Mick) Linnane - Glencairn Grove, Leopardstown/Leixlip

Michael Linnane, suddenly and tragically, Michael (Mick) (late of Glencairn Grove, Leopardstown and formerly of Castletown, Leixlip); sadly missed by his loving wife Caitriona, his adoring children Kate, Finn, Lucy and Ana, his loving parents Michael and Enda, his sister Clodagh, brothers Garrett, Ronan and John, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock. Prayer Service at 7pm. tomorrow, Friday, in the Funeral Home. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Kilternan arriving at 10am for Requiem Mass on Saturday. Burial to follow in Deansgrange Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Michael Maher - Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare

Maher, Tankards Garden, Newbridge, December 22, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Michael sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Michelle, son Anthony and partner Maria, granddaughter Lauren, sister Bridie, brother Dave, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 2pm on Friday (23rd December), with prayers that evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (Christmas Eve) at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Barrettstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the church.

Mary Rowe (née Carter) - Upper Hodgestown, Donadea/Robertstown

Rowe (nee Carter), Mary, Upper Hodgestown, Donadea and late of Robertstown, December 22, peacefully at Naas Hospital in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law John, grandchildren Clive and Angela, their partners Lorraine and Trevor, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday from 5pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday (Christmas Eve) at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 11 am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

