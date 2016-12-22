Deaths in Kildare - December 22, 2016

Irene Byrne (née Collins) - Ballymore Eustace/Down

Byrne (née Collins) Irene, Bishopland, Ballymore Eustace and late of Ballymartin, Kilteel, Co. Down. December 21, 2016. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital. Loving wife of Michael and devoted mother of Linda, Michael and Julianne. Will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, twelve grandchildren, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for Funeral Mass at 1 pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

John Killeen - Santry/Monasterevin

Killeen John (CS Irish Defence Forces) (Santry, Dublin and late of Monasterevin) December 20 (peacefully in the embrace of his family, beloved husband of Diana, and loving father of Sofia, dear son of Kathleen and James. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, daughter, parents, brothers Martin, Joseph, Conor and Raymond, sisters Maria and Susan, sisters-in-law Caroline and Lien, brothers-in-law Denis and Al, godson, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends and colleagues in the unit. Reposing at his family home in Santry from Thursday afternoon December 22. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall, arriving at 11.15am for Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Donal O’Rourke - Athgarvan Road, Newbridge

In his 90th year (peacefully) in the loving care of Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town, beloved husband of the late Evelyn and grandfather of the late Stephen; sadly missed by his loving daughters Maeve (Phillips) and Eimear, son Brian, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Ella, Conor, Dan and Grace, sister-in-law Mary Hayes, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town on Thursday from 5pm until 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c.Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

