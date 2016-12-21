Deaths in Kildare - December 21, 2016

John Gilman - Tullyville, Maddenstown, Curragh

Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday, December 21, from 1pm with Rosary there at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am from his daughter Helen's home, Brownstown, The Curragh to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

Bridget Gilligan (née Lynch) - Carton Demesne, Maynooth/Abbeylara, Longford

Gilligan (nee Lynch), Bridget, Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Abbeylara, Co. Longford, December 20, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas and James, daughters Mary, Kay and Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Beaumont Hospital. House private on Friday morning please.

