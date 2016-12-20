Deaths in Kildare - December 20, 2016

Bro. James Murphy - Patrician Monastery, Naas Road Newbridge

Murphy, Bro. James, Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge, Co.Kildare, and formerly of Pearse Terrace, Mallow, Co. Cork, December 19, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brothers David, John, Fr. Conor, sister Breda, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and his Patrician Community, extended family and friends.

Leah Deborah Cronly - Saint Dominic's Park, Newbridge

Precious baby daughter of Alan and Debbie. Dearly missed by her loving parents, her big sister Ciara, grandparents Murty and Mary, aunts, uncles, godparents Regina and Michael, cousins and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm until 9pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church in Newbridge for Mass of the Angels at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Francis James Aylmer - Coolkenno, Wicklow/Milltown, Dublin/Castledermot

Francis James Aylmer (late of Dublin, Coolkenno and originally of Castledermot, Co. Kildare) died on December 17 peacefully with his family and in the meticulous and tender care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Carmel (nee Kirrane) much loved and sadly missed by his sons and daughters Elizabeth, John, William, Michael and Rosemary, their spouses and partners Eoin, Deirdre, Joy and Jean-Pierre, his grandchildren Iseult, Imogen, Kate, Katherine, Isabelle, Harry, Esme, Charlotte, Sam and Finn, his brothers, Patrick and John, his brother and sisters-in0law Veronica, Joan and Michael, his extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his much loved sisters Ann and Nuala and brother Michael.

Una Cox (née Thompson) - Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Cox, (nee Thompson), Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, December 18, (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Una, wife of the late Andy. Sadly missed by her loving children Julie, Victoria, Maurice, Teresa, Andrew, Noelle and Grace, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home, from 3pm on Wednesday with prayers that evening at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 12:30pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 1pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, donation box in the church.

