Caragh man's key role in Melbourne Cup victory

Early this morning (Tuesday November 7) the world famous Breeders Cup, the race ‘that stops a nation’ saw the Joseph O’Brien trained Rekindling win one of the most prestigious races in the entire racing calendar.

The O’Brien charge held off the challenge of his father Aiden’s Johannes Vermeer with the Willie Mullins trained Max Dynamite back in third place.

Caragh man Mark Power, who is Joseph O’Brien’s Head Lad was in Australia for the big race having travelled over five weeks ago with Rekinkling and the other Joseph O’Brien runner US Army Ranger.

An amazing feat and one Mark Power and all in the Joseph O’Brien Yard are immensely proud of.