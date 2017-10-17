Racing returns to Punchestown Wednesday and Thursday

Racing at Punchestown returns tomorrow, Wednesday and again on Thursday, October 18 and 19 with the first off at 2.05 tomorrow and 1.20 the following day.

Henry De Bromhead’s six-year-old dual Grade 1 hurdle winner, Petit Mouchoir, will be making his chase debut in the coral.ie Bet & Watch Irish And UK Racing Live Beginners Chase, which has 11 declared runners including Gordon Elliott’s talented performer Brelade.

De Bromhead said his runner is “in good form and has been schooling well and is looking forward to seeing him action.”

Wednesday’s meeting also features the coral.ie Racehorse Ownership With The Coral Champions Club Rated Hurdle where Hidden Cyclone will bid to win the race for a second consecutive year when facing a competitive field including Gordon Elliott’s high class Campeador.

Elliott has also declared The Game Changer who has won his last two races, and Jessica Harrington’s Grade 2 winner Forge Meadow is among the eight declarations.

Borderline Chatho, Cracking Smart and Shady Operator are three impressive bumper winners from last season set to make their hurdling debuts in the Coral.ie Bet 5 Get 20 In Free Bets Maiden Hurdle over 2m4f.

Thursday’s card features The Irish Daily Star Chase and the John Shortt Legends Challenge with household names like Charlie Swan, Norman Williamson, Conor O’Dwyer, Graham Bradley and Luke Harvey taking part.