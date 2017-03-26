Naas opens Flat Season today

Naas officially opens the 2017 Flat Season this afternoon, when action gets under way with the first at 2.10.

On what looks like an extremely competitive card the two main races are The Lodge Park Stud EBF Park Express Stakes (Group 3) worth €45,725 at 4.10; while The Tote Irish Lincolnshire (Premier Handicap) of €59,000 is off at 4.40.

Tom Ryan, Manager at Naas and his people have been building up for this opening meeting for some time and with the weather looking ideal a big, big attendance is expected.

Best of luck to all concerned.