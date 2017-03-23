New sponsors for leading trainer and jockey at Naas

With Naas about about to open the 2017 Flat Season this Sunday (March 26), new sponsors for the Leading Trainer, Jockey and Yard Championships for the Flat season at Naas have been announced.

Lemongrass Fusion have come on board and each of the winners of the three categories will received a trophy, plus €1,000 each.

Naas Racecourse, along with race sponsors, will be providing a minimum €50 best turned out prize for each race throughout the flat season and the Yard Championship will be determined by the total number of best turned out prizes associated with one yard. The winning Trainer and Jockey Championship will be determined by the total number of wins and places.

Tom Ryan, Manager of Naas Racecourse said: “It is our first time to both open and close the Irish Flat Season and the leading championship is a nice way to tie it all together. We welcome our new sponsors, Lemongrass Fusion and we look forward to working with them throughout the season”