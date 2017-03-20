Sizing John confirmed for Punchestown

Gold Cup winner Sizing John has been confirmed by trainer Jessica Harrington to take his place in the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday April 26.

The Co. Kildare based trainer, fresh from the homecoming celebrations last evening (Sunday March 19) said Sizing John has come out of the Cheltenham race in great form and all connections are now looking forward to the Punchestival Festival and the Coral Gold Cup in particular.