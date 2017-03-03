Club Kildare launch Pride In Kildare Race for the Punchestown Festival

The Japanese Gardens was the idyllic setting today (Friday March 3) for the official launch of Club Kildare’s Pride In Kildare race to be run at the Punchestown Festival.

Sponsored by The Japanese Gardens and National Stud, the race will take place on the final day of the Punchestown Festival, Saturday April 29, and Club Kildare are hoping to have up to seventy tables at a lavish function on the day.

Among those present at today’s launch were Marty McEvoy, Chairman, Club Kildare; Ger Donnelly, Chairman Kildare Co. Board; John Osborne, CEO Japanese Gardens and National Stud; Tony Lenehan, CEO Kildare Fáilte, Bill O’Brien of Brady Family; Jim Bolger, Chairman Leinster Council; Cian O’Neill, Kildare senior football manager; Paul Divilly, representing Kildare hurling, Martin Hayden TD, along with former Kildare great and successful trainer Willie McCreery.