Pleasant Company puts down an Aintree marker

Pleasant Company, trained by Willie Mullins, ridden by Ruby Walsh and running in the colours of Malcolm Denmark, owner of the Iconic Newspaper Group (which includes the Leinster Leader), put down a firm marker for the Aintree Grand National when capturing the At The Races Bobby Jo Chase (Group 3) at Fairyhouse yesterday, Saturday February 25.

Pleasant Company ran an eye-catching fourth recently in The Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park, but on Saturday recorded the biggest win of his career, getting the better of the Davy Russell ridden Thunder And Roses, after a brilliant patient ride by Ruby Walsh who was seen at his very best.

Trainer Mullins said after the race that he felt Pleasant Company will now go straight to Aintree and expressed the belief that there was more to come from the lightly raced nine-year-old.