Cheltenham Preview night in Clane to aid Lesotho Charity

Eddie O’Leary of Gigginstown House Stud, leading amateur jockey Katie Walsh and Robbie Power, recent winner of the Stan James Irish Gold Cup on Sizing John, will be amongst the panel for a Cheltenham Preview Night to be held on Thursday February 23 at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane. The MC for the night is Mark Costello of The Irish Field with bookmaker Daragh Fitzpatrick calling the odds.

The Cheltenham Preview Night starts at 7.30pm and costs €20 per person which includes entry to a free draw with prizes such as a private visit to champion trainer Willie Mullins’ yard, a stable tour with trainer Henry de Bromhead, a day at the races with jockey Denis O’Regan, signed photos and many more. Attendees can pay at the door on the night.

The event will provide those interested in the upcoming Cheltenham Festival valuable insights from those with the intimate knowledge of the runners and riders. Gigginstown House Stud owner Michael O’Leary is expected to send his strongest ever selection of horses to the Festival and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of Eddie, his brother and racing manager.

The event is organised by a student in Clongowes Wood College to raise funds for the Malealea Development Trust, a charitable organisation based in Malealea, Lesotho. The Trust works with the local community on a range of socio-economic and environmental programmes. Later this year 20 students from Clongowes Wood College will travel to Lesotho to provide hands on support for the organisation.