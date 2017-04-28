Day 4 Punchestown Racing Results: Friday, April 28
From the racetrack
2016 file photo
4.55pm: Hanlon Concrete EBF Glencarraig Lady Mares Handicap Chase
1 Definite Ruby 2 Slowmotion 3 Elusive Ivy
4.20pm: EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase
1 Woodland Opera 2 Arbre De Vie 3 Balko Des Flos
3.40pm: KFM Hunters Chase
1 Das Mooser 2 Shin A Vee 3 Pass The Ball
