Day 4 Punchestown Racing Results: Friday, April 28

4.55pm: Hanlon Concrete EBF Glencarraig Lady Mares Handicap Chase

1 Definite Ruby 2 Slowmotion 3 Elusive Ivy

4.20pm: EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase

1 Woodland Opera 2 Arbre De Vie 3 Balko Des Flos

3.40pm: KFM Hunters Chase

1 Das Mooser 2 Shin A Vee 3 Pass The Ball

