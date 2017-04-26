Punchestown traffic alert - volume already building on Kildare roads this afternoon

Drivers are being warned that traffic is building through Naas this afternoon as punters get set for the second day of racing at Punchestown.

The first race is at 3.40pm today, and the last at 7.15pm.

Gardai are already on traffic duty in and around Naas. Traffic is building through Naas town, and delays are expected on the Ballymore Eustace Road, around Watch House Cross, and on the Blessington Road around Beggars End.

