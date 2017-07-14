Substantial funding to be invested in Maynooth social housing

Substantial funding has been allocated to social housing in Maynooth.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan is delighted to announce €3.1 million will be invested in 13 new social houses for the town.

”This funding will provide for 13 new homes, 10 three bedroom homes and 3 four bedroom homes. These homes will be built to the highest standards.

“There is strong evidence that the focus on increasing and accelerating supply in Rebuilding Ireland is starting to work.

“The Government has committed to invest €5.35 billion to deliver 47,000 social homes by the end of 2021”, said Deputy Durkan.