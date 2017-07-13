Information sought on man who held hammer to staff in Celbridge supermarket
Kildare Crime
Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for the public’s help on a robbery which occurred in Lidl on July 6 last.
Between the hours of 9:20 and 9:45pm a male wearing all black and white gloves entered Lidl on the Maynooth Road carrying a hammer and a backpack.
He demanded money from staff before making his getaway on the Maynooth Road.
Gardaí are asking for anyone that may have seen anything suspicious to contact them on (01) 628 8222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on