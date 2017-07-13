Information sought on man who held hammer to staff in Celbridge supermarket

Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for the public’s help on a robbery which occurred in Lidl on July 6 last.

Between the hours of 9:20 and 9:45pm a male wearing all black and white gloves entered Lidl on the Maynooth Road carrying a hammer and a backpack.

He demanded money from staff before making his getaway on the Maynooth Road.

Gardaí are asking for anyone that may have seen anything suspicious to contact them on (01) 628 8222.