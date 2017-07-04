Kildare youth café to close its doors after seven years

A café opened in Celbridge for the youth back in 2010 is to close its doors.

The café was opened as a fun place for youth to hang out.

Management took to Facebook yesterday evening to say:

“Celbridge Youth Café management and volunteers wish to inform young people, parents and the community that the Youth Café will be suspended from 7th July 2017, until further notice.

"The reason for this unfortunate development has been brought about by very low single figure attendances.

"Since September 2016 the volunteers of the Youth Café have tried various ways to encourage young people to attend and have alternated days and times to try and suit as many young people as possible – in addition we have undertaken visits to our local secondary schools in an attempt to encourage young people to attend.

“It is very unfortunate that Celbridge will lose a valuable asset for young people, during July and August 2017, however with such low numbers it was inevitable.

“In August, the management and volunteer group will meet to discuss the future of the youth café and assess if it is possible to re-open.

“We would very much welcome and value public opinion about the need and/or purpose of a Youth Café in Celbridge. Please share your views with us by emailing them to info@celbridgeyouthcafe.ie, post to Celbridge Youth Café, The Mill, Celbridge or send us a Facebook message.”