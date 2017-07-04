Co Kildare model taking international runways by storm

A Co. Kildare model is taking a Paris runway by storm.

26-year-old Lorna Foran from Celbridge has worked with worldwide brands like Gucci, and last Sunday was strutting her stuff on the runway during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The red haired beauty was walking the red carpet for Miu Miu's cruise collection show, alongside top names in the modelling industry like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

It comes only a week after she made her debut in the internationally acclaimed Vogue, Ukranian issue.

Lorna has lived in London for the last number of years and is enjoying international success, having only committed to modelling full-time last year.