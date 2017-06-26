Two Kildare National Schools are to amalgamate

Two National schools in a Co. Kildare village are to amalgamate.

The Minister for Education has confirmed that the Boys National School and Allenwood Girls National School will become one mixed school, in effect from August 30.

Fine Gael Kildare South TD Martin Heydon worked with many local people to make it happen, inluding principals of both schools, Carole Fenton and Patricia Keely, and is welcoming the result.

“The desire for co-education has been in existence for many years amongst the parents and the wider community of Allenwood and this year presented a perfect opportunity to amalgamate.

All pupils in both schools will benefit from the synergies of a combined school.”