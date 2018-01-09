Less patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There has been a reduction in overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 13 patients are being treated on trolleys there, which is six less than yesterday. There are 37 patients on trolleys at St. Vincent’s Hospital and 32 on trolleys at the Mater Hospital today.

There are 18 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 26 on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.