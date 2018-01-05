Kildare's Brian Redmond relishing return as Dancing With the Stars judge

Kildare resident, Brian Redmond is back in action this weekend for the opening night of RTE's Dancing with the Stars.

The owner of Spin Activity Centre in Newbridge, who lives in Kilcock with his wife Jen and children Alex (7) and Anna (2), was catapulted into the showbiz spotlight last year when he became a judge for the first season.

“Obviously, it's great to be back. We got the news earlier this year that there was going to be a second season, so then it was just a matter of getting the celebrities lined up,” said Brian.

“It will be interesting. We have some interesting pairings.”

He said the judges haven't met or seen any of the couples dancing prior to next Sunday night's opening show.

When asked if he will be as critical about technical details as he was last year, he replied; “I think it's important to be consistent, from week to week, from performance to performance, and from season to season. I'll be as critical, or maybe I won't, depending on the performance, as I was last year. People have a certain expectation of you and it's important to carry on from last season.”

Brian is looking forward to the 12 week run, which is bound to be exciting as last year.

His parents Thomas and Annette adore dancing, as did his grandparents, Seamus and Annie Redmond.

This is something which has been passed on to Brian and his brother, Philip, who runs a dance studio in Hong Kong.

At the age of 17, Brian left home for London, where he was based for nine years, having excelled on the Irish dance scene.

With his dance partner, he was ranked in the top 12 in the world in Latin and ballroom dancing for five years, representing Ireland at World and European Championships.

Gracing the hallowed dance floors of Blackpool at the British Open on several occasions, he also captured eight Irish ballroom titles.

Brian began to teach dance classes in Asia. Having moved home to Lucan, he commuted back and forth to compete, while also giving lessons here in Ireland.

Ultimately, he gave up competing, because he felt it wasn’t fair on his students to be away so much.

Recognising the need for a new professional dance studio in Ireland, he set up Spin Activity on the Long Mile Road 10 years ago, and in September 2016 he took over the building formerly occupied by Jackie Skelly’s in Newbridge, which is now Spin Activity Centre.