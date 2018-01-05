UPDATE: Rail services resume through Sallins following earlier 'tragic incident'

Delays still expected

Services through Sallins train station have resumed, but significant delays are still expected, says Iarnród Eireann.

Services were suspended earlier today following a ‘tragic incident’  on line north of the station.

Emergency services were at the scene.

Knock-on delays are expected to services to/from Heuston.