UPDATE: Rail services resume through Sallins following earlier 'tragic incident'
Delays still expected
Sallins Rail Station
Services through Sallins train station have resumed, but significant delays are still expected, says Iarnród Eireann.
Services were suspended earlier today following a ‘tragic incident’ on line north of the station.
Emergency services were at the scene.
Knock-on delays are expected to services to/from Heuston.
Update: Services have resumed through Sallins following earlier tragic incident, significant delays are expected as we try to get services back operating to schedule.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 5, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on