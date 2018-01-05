BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Sallins due to 'tragic incident'

Significant delays expected

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Sallins due to 'tragic incident'

Sallins Rail Station

Irish Rail has announced that rail services through Sallins have been suspended, due to a tragic incident on line north of station.

All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.

Iarnród Eireann say to expect significant delays.

Emergency services are at the scene.

UPDATE: Rail services resume through Sallins following earlier 'tragic incident'