BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Sallins due to 'tragic incident'
Significant delays expected
Sallins Rail Station
Irish Rail has announced that rail services through Sallins have been suspended, due to a tragic incident on line north of station.
All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.
Iarnród Eireann say to expect significant delays.
Emergency services are at the scene.
UPDATE: Rail services resume through Sallins following earlier 'tragic incident'
All services suspended through Sallins, emergency services attending tragic incident on line north of station. All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 5, 2018
Update: Ongoing disruption to services through Sallins as all services suspended due to a tragic incident on the line, emergency services attending, significant delays are expected, updates to follow.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 5, 2018
