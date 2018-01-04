New Kildare play on stage this weekend

A new play by Kildare writer, Martina Reilly, is being staged in two locations in Kildare this month

Down at Heel presents Martina Reilly’s A Tale of the Expected at Kilcullen this Saturday, June 6. It will also run in Rathangan on June 20.

It will also be playing in Dun Laoghaire and Ballina.

Maynooth based Martina is a writer and dramatist.

A Tale of the Expected is her new play and tells the bittersweet story of Lana and Roman who are about to become parents. Lana, eighteen, is determined to have the baby, while the thoughts of becoming a father make Roman ill. The only thing the pair of them have in common is that they love to watch reruns of Deal or No Deal. It’s not the most promising

start....a clash of personality, of families and of cultures combine to create an uplifting and emotional night of theatre.

Martina had her first novel published in 1997 and she hasn’t stopped publishing since. The book,Livewire, went on to win an International White Raven Award while another of her books.

Another play, Dirt Tracks, won a Bisto Book Merit award.

Her novel Something Borrowed, which dealt with adoption was long-listed for an Impac Award.

Her latest book, a courtroom thriller, is called Proof.

She has had a short play performed by Fishamble and a reading of her play Dirt Tracks, based on her book of the same name was done by Barnstorm in the Kilkenny Arts Festival. It was eventually staged by An Nuadha Players in Maynooth.

Her short, Killing Me Softly, was a finalist in Scripts.

Martina wrote her last full-length play for the 1916 celebrations in Maynooth, Kildare.

Playing over two nights, the performance attracted over eight-hundred people.

Details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/maynoothrising/

Details and teasers videos for A Tale of the Expected are here:

https://www.facebook.com/DownatHeelProductions/

Watch the videos, then come to the show and you might win a prize.

Details of the events are:Kilcullen Jan 6th https://goo.gl/9j6VQP;

-Dun Laoghaire Jan 13th https://goo.gl/91xJnE; Rathangan Jan 20th goo.gl/ypQ6vy and Ballina Jan 27th https://goo.gl/KCS7Xc