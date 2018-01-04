Kildare Christmas tree recycling plan at Ardclough

CHRISTMAS trees used just recently facilitate Santa’s visit to Ardclough will be used to fertilise shrubberies at Ardclough Village Centre as part of a recycling plan.

The tree recycling plan, done in the area for the first time, is a joint project between Ardclough Village Centre and St Anne's National school. Members of the community can bring their Christmas tree to Ardclough Village Centre for recycling this Saturday, January 6 (10.00 to 16.00) and Saturday January 13 (10.00-16.00).

The charge for doing so is €5 and the proceeds will be in aid of St Anne's National School and Ardclough Village Centre.

The Christmas trees will be mulched and the mulch will be used to fertilise shrubberies at the Ardclough Village Centre.

Spokesman, John Griffin, said the main purpose of the project is to “create awareness about recycling among residents in Ardclough and particularly among the school children.”

With that in mind, the school children were encouraged to produce posters for advertising the recycling of the Christmas trees.