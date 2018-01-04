One of Kildare's first New Year babies settling in at home in Celbridge

The Byrne family in Celbridge have welcomed home baby James Patrick Byrne, who was one of the first Kildare babies born in 2018.

The young Kildare man arrived into the world at 2.45am on January 1 at The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin. Weighing 8lbs 10oz, he made a dramatic entrance as he was born in the emergency room.

His parents, Angela and Des Byrne, brother Gavin (17) and sister Amy (13) are thrilled with the new arrival, bringing a great sense of excitement to the New Year celebrations.

Baby James with his mum Angela