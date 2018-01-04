Shabby Chic J&A in Kilcullen announces closure

A business in Kilcullen is to close its doors.

Shabby Chic J&A at Unit 13 Hillcrest, Kilcullen have announced the closure on their Facebook page.

The home decor business will close with "regret" in two weeks time, due to increased rent.

Owners Jennifer Monaghan and Antoinette Buckley opened the shop in 2014, which was received well locally.

“Thank you so much for all your support”, said the business on Facebook.