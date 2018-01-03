Naas primary school is to be extended

St. Corban’s boys national school in Naas is to be refurbished and extended.

A comprehensive renovation programme or, alternatively, a new school building has been on the cards for some time.

Now the Department of Education has opted to refurbish and extend the building.

Labour Party general election candidate Emmet Stagg has met with school principal.

Previously Mr. Stagg said: “With 500 pupils and given the state of the current school, it is clear that a new state of the art school is required and that’s what should be provided.”

He said a new building was the preferred option of all involved with the facility.

Since then the Department has visited and assessed the school building and this will help determine who the accommodation needs of the school will be addressed.

“The Department will be in further contact with the school about the next steps to be taken to initiate the architectural planning process. This is disappointing but at least we now have a decision to completely refurbish the school, “ he added.

Architectural planning will be followed by tender and construction.