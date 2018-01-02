Bail refused to two Kildare men after serious alleged Athy assault

Two of three men involved in an alleged serious assault causing harm have been refused bail at Kilcock District Court today.

Daryl Flynn (26), 4 Clonmullion, Athy; Paul Gorman (38), 4 Clonmullion, Athy; and Gerard Perse (30), 15 Pairc Brid, Athy, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan on an alleged charge of assault causing harm at Pairc Brid, Athy, on New Year’s Day, January 1.

Gardai objected to bail in two cases - Paul Gorman and Daryl Flynn.

Judge Zaidan was told that Mr Gorman had High Court bail in connection with another, separate alleged offence and was subject to a curfew, requiring him to be at his home, at the time of the alleged assault on January 1. He had been arrested at 6.40am.

The Court was told that the alleged assault took place in a public place at around 5.50am and it was very serious with the injured party been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardai said the alleged assault was “unprovoked.”

The Court heard that while it is alleged that three men were involved in the initial assault, it will be alleged that two of them came back to continue the alleged attack, and one came back a third time.

The judge was informed Mr Gorman had been granted bail on an alleged charge of possessing explosives and his trial on those charges has not yet concluded.

The Court was told that Mr Gorman had complied with his bail conditions on that explosives charge for the last two and a half years.

It also heard that Mr Flynn was also on bail for an alleged offence, in his case a District Court offence, at the time of the alleged assault on January 1.

Judge Zaidan granted bail in the case of Mr Perse, but with conditions, including that he stay away from Pairc Brid and observe a daily curfew between 9pm and 9am each day.

Judge Zaidan, who said the January 1 alleged assault appeared “totally senseless,” remanded Mr Perse on bail, to appear at Athy District Court on January 9.

Mr Gorman and Mr Flynn were remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison, also to appear at Athy on January 9.

Judge Zaidan requested that they receive medical attention at the prison.

The case was adjourned for DPP directions.