Man denied bail after alleged Kildare burglary

A man arrested in the course of an alleged burglary in Clane has been refused bail the day before the anniversary of his late brother.

At the Kilcock District Court sitting held in Naas today (January 2), Anthony Conroy, 5 Deansrath Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was remanded in custody to appear at Athy District Court on January 9.

Gardai objected to bail for the 20 year old after he was arrested in Clane at 7.15am this morning.

The State is alleging that Mr Conroy committed burglary and related offences at two addresses at College Wood Manor, Clane, and at another home at Oatfield Close, Clane on New Year’s Day, and at another premises at Oatfield Park on January 2.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was given to Judge Desmond Zaidan who was told that when the charges were put to Mr Conroy, he made no reply.

Gardai objected to bail on a number of grounds, including that the offences were alleged burglaries and trespass at a number of houses and that he had been, allegedly, caught “red handed” by the owner of the house in Oatfield Park.

Mr Conroy, the Court heard, did not say how he was transported, but that he had got a lift from a friend.

Another ground for objection to bail was that he had a history of bench warrants, with various courts having issued bench warrants for his arrest on ten occasions in the past.

Judge Zaidan said it was alleged that Mr Conroy had broken into a home with a young family and the risk of reoffending was “pretty strong.”

The Court was told that investigations into the alleged offences were ongoing and that Mr Conroy had “admitted to taking xanax.”

Sarah Connolly, BL, representing Mr Conroy, argued for bail to be granted on a number of grounds, saying that most of the bench warrants were issued in 2016.

She said her client’s behaviour appeared to have changed since then.

She said Mr Conroy’s brother had died tragically in 2014 and his anniversary mass was tomorrow, January 3. A person had been jailed for the manslaughter of Mr Conroy’s brother.

Judge Zaidan said he had sympathy with Mr Conroy and his family on the death of his brother, but he found that the State had made its case for the refusal of bail and remanded Mr Conroy in custody until January 9.

He adjourned the matter for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how the case and charges would proceed.